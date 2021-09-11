Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,816 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Apple by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 21,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $289,887,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 73,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 38,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

