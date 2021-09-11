Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $141,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 139,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 37,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.61. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

