Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.33 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post $6.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.35 billion and the lowest is $6.33 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $23.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.27 billion to $23.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $26.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average of $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,500,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $640,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 230,920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.