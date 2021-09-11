AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $819.31 Million

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce $819.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $842.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $796.34 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $759.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $125.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.91. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.