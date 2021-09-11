Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,302 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Aptinyx worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.