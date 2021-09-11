Arcblock Market Capitalization Tops $17.53 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $17.53 million and $7.09 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

