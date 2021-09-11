ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Stock Price Up 7%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) traded up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

