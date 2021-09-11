Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,379 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.32% of Archrock worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Archrock by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 2.21.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $271,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

