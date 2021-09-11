Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

ACA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,570,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 43.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

