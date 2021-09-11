ArGo Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges. ArGo has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $7,611.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00059290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00161998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00043021 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars.

