ArGoApp 24 Hour Volume Hits $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the dollar. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00068176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00182253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,790.81 or 1.00442879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.36 or 0.07138494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.43 or 0.00869586 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

