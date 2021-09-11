Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Tops $213.09 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $213.09 million and $10.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001043 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,864,794 coins and its circulating supply is 131,743,897 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.