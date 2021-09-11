ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Trading Down 1.2%

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.20 and last traded at $83.25. 196,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 870,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

