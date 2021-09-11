ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Shares Down 0.4%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.79. 172,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 736,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 202.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,030,000.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.