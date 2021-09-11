Arqma 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,305.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $336,532.69 and approximately $17,305.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,456.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.23 or 0.07269042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.54 or 0.00403766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.83 or 0.01405378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00126857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.80 or 0.00558349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00510138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00345994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,623,845 coins and its circulating supply is 10,579,301 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.