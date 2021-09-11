Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 147,646 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up approximately 3.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 1.18% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $41,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.22. 426,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,291. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

