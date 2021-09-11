Arweave Tops One Day Volume of $85.22 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and $85.22 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $62.66 or 0.00138060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00026777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

