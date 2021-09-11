Aryacoin Price Hits $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $240,226.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004005 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006445 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

