Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,357 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,128 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of Associated Banc worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

