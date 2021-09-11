AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,848,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.26 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

