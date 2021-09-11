AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 6,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

