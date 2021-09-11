Aterian Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 106,901 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 979% compared to the typical volume of 9,909 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATER shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $421.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 4.12. Aterian has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Analysts predict that Aterian will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

