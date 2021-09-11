Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of AY opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $14,958,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $13,483,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

