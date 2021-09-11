Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce earnings per share of $4.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.17 and the lowest is $4.09. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $15.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $15.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.