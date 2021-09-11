AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 132.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

