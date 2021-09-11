Auctus Price Reaches $0.0791 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Auctus has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $51,838.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.67 or 0.00406999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00059727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00162694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,190,290 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

