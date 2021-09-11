Audius Price Hits $2.29 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005068 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $931.32 million and $29.12 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00059825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00161874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.