Aurox Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.92 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $21.26 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can now be bought for $45.24 or 0.00099081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 175.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00059706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00162411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

