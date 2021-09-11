Aurox Trading Up 165.9% Over Last Week (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.48 or 0.00098161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a market cap of $20.91 million and $1.44 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aurox has traded up 165.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00162446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.87 or 0.00734597 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

