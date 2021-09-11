Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

