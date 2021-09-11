AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce sales of $6.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $5.90 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $25.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. AutoNation has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $125.21. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.27.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $11,655,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

