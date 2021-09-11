Autonio (NIOX) Trading 25% Lower This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $322,779.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00069416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00181974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,162.23 or 0.99794252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.50 or 0.07127334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00862076 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

