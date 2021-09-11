Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.21 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $55.44 or 0.00122400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion and $2.48 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.55 or 0.00508980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00019610 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.75 or 0.02752447 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

