Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post $170.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.41 million and the lowest is $168.96 million. Avalara reported sales of $127.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $673.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $653.22 million to $677.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $830.84 million, with estimates ranging from $805.76 million to $850.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

AVLR stock opened at $184.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.49. Avalara has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,525,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,835 shares of company stock worth $8,855,184. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after acquiring an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Avalara by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

