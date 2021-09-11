Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Trading Down 0.1%

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.21 and last traded at $50.21. Approximately 370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.37.

