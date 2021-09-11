AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.75. AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 745 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

