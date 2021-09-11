Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 6.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATXI opened at $1.75 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.