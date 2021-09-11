AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 630.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 127,766 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.20. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

