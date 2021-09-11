Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340,524 shares during the period. Azul comprises approximately 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.17% of Azul worth $18,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the first quarter valued at $202,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Azul by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AZUL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.