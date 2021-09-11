AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.95% of AZZ worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in AZZ by 35.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

