B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of B. Riley Financial worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $78.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.48 per share, with a total value of $516,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 189,808 shares of company stock worth $11,702,021 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

