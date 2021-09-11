Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.24.

BCKIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.24 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

BCKIF stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $5.21.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.