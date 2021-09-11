Badger DAO Trading Down 22.3% This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $18.91 or 0.00041927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $191.31 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00059479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00160755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043515 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,031 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

