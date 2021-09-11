Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,521 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 8.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Baidu worth $197,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $164.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,961. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.22 and a 200 day moving average of $199.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.