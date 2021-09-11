Balancer (BAL) Price Reaches $25.45 on Major Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $176.74 million and $42.05 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $25.45 or 0.00055812 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00060168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00161610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043713 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

