Balancer Hits 1-Day Volume of $38.07 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Balancer has a total market cap of $176.41 million and $38.07 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for about $25.40 or 0.00055995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00060041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00164329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.49 or 0.00739443 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

