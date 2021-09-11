Banano (BAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $192,982.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $192,982.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00070308 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00127639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00159872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002883 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,030 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

