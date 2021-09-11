Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNDSF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

