Bancor Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $69.46 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $924.70 million and $69.46 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor coin can now be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00008723 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00059741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00162141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Bancor Coin Profile

BNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 232,633,888 coins. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Buying and Selling Bancor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.