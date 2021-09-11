Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 4.2% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,514,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,463,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

